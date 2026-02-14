10 Best Crime Shows Streaming On Netflix

This article contains discussions of mental health and sexual assault.

Sometimes, you're in the mood to binge-watch a dark, twisty show but aren't really in the mood for a documentary; maybe you prefer your crime stories fictional, or at least fictional and based on a "true" story of some kind. That's where these picks come in — because we've rounded up ten of the very best crime dramas available to stream on Netflix.

Some important housekeeping, before we begin. Nearly all of these shows are Netflix originals, meaning that it's unlikely — but not completely impossible — that they'll leave the service any time soon and will be there to binge whenever you want. Now that that's out of the way, let's look at some Emmy winners, some teen detective dramas, a beloved and sadly canceled drama about a real FBI department, and shows featuring A-list talent — in other words, ten great crime dramas streaming on Netflix.