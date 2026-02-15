10 Most Forgettable Oscar-Winning Movies Of All Time

The Academy Awards are a ceremony ostensibly designed for celebrating the best of cinema in a given year. However, despite such an upbeat starting concept, this awards show can often attract an avalanche of toxicity. Sometimes that comes from online discussions about what "should" have gotten nominated (which can spiral out of control into full-on nastiness). Other times, it comes from the bizarrely underwhelming movies that the Oscars choose to hand out statues to. Just look at the 10 worst best visual effects Oscar winners in history for prime examples of the latter phenomenon.

Things get so heated involving the Academy Awards that, often, it seems like only either the best or worst movies in history get recognized at this ceremony. In reality, though, there's a lot more nuance to the artistic merits of what gets showered with Oscar wins. Specifically, there have been plenty of forgettable, but not necessarily terrible, features that have secured momentous Academy Award triumphs.

These are the middle-of-the-road motion pictures that likely won't inspire passionate vitriol from anyone (hopefully). However, they're still deeply flawed productions that ended up winning Oscar statues that could've gone to other debatably superior movies. It's important to recognize the existence of such motion pictures as well as the artistic highs and lows of such endeavors. After all, Oscar-based discussions often get carried away with hyperbole. Remembering the 10 most forgettable features to ever win Oscars, meanwhile, provides countless reminders that, sometimes, movies that are just "meh" end up victorious at the Academy Awards.