Benedict Cumberbatch Used His Ranching Skills To Help A Family Cornered By A Cow Herd

For a forthcoming appearance on "The Graham Norton Show," Cumberbatch related a story where he had a chance to use the ranching skills he learned on "The Power of the Dog" in real life. Apparently, he delved into method acting for the role, even going so far as to only be referred to as his character's name — Phil Burbank — during filming. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "[Campion] introduced me to the crew as Phil and said, 'You'll meet Benedict at the end. Benedict's really nice. Phil is Phil.'"

That level of commitment also extended to learning a few moves to use around cattle. For his most recent media appearance, Cumberbatch mentioned how he was back in the United Kingdom recently, and when he saw a family in need, he sprung into action. He detailed, "I came back from shooting the film in August, and we were off to the beach. To get there, we had to cross a field and in the field was a petrified family who just couldn't move; they were frozen because of a herd of cows with calves" (via Insider).

The family was immensely grateful for the act, and the story has a pretty funny ending. Cumberbatch concluded, "I thought, 'I can do this,' and I just sort of parted the waves of cattle. The family was like, 'That was incredible. Hey, aren't you Sherlock?' It was very un-Sherlock activity!" It's good to know that if the whole acting thing doesn't work out, Cumberbatch could have a lucrative career as a ranch hand.