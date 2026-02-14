10 Best Sci-Fi Shows On Prime Video

Swedish artist and writer Simon Stålenhag is not exactly a household name, which is a shame. The greater shame is that for many, their only interaction with him or his work is likely the 2025 Netflix film "The Electric State." Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, the movie fails horribly in its supposed attempt to adapt Stålenhag's illustrated science-fiction novel of the same name. A bloated, overly expensive, emotionally vacant film, it pales in comparison to its source material, which details a striking vision of a cyber-apocalypse and a journey across a near-future American wasteland.

Mercifully, there was an earlier adaptation of a different Stålenhag book, which is far, far better and truer to the author's work: "Tales from the Loop." It was released on Prime Video in 2020 and adapted from the 2015 book — more art book than illustrated novel — of the same name. Both take place in rural towns littered with futuristic technology and a strange science facility at their center. In the show, this facility, known as "The Loop," leads to a series of strange encounters and phenomena for the town's inhabitants.

Body swaps, frozen time, strange robots, and more occupy the stories of the show's eight episodes, each of which is largely self-contained. While characters return, and there is a core narrative, the show is better understood in the context of "Black Mirror" or "The Twilight Zone," with every installment focusing on different characters and a new sci-fi premise. The main difference is that unlike those other shows, "Tales from the Loop" is less interested in horror or societal commentary than it is in quiet moments and the human soul. Beautiful and melancholic, it's a show with limited dialogue and powerful visual storytelling, all underscored by an incredible yet delicate soundtrack from Philip Glass and Paul Leonard-Morgan.