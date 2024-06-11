The Boys Season 4 Review: Still The Wildest Superhero Story Around

Even more than Season 3 before it, Season 4 of "The Boys" arrives in truly nimble form, dancing between subplots with a kind of brutal grace, never leaving characters by the wayside even as its larger narrative falls into place. That means a lot of key figures in the show have their moments, and it also means that if there's an overarching theme to this season, it's the sense that the past will always come back. We find that in the arrival of two new supes, the super-smart Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) and the alt-right media wizard Firecracker (Valorie Curry), both of whom bring their own perspectives on the past to bear on the new narrative. We find it in Homelander searching his own childhood for clues as to what Ryan is going through, as well as clues to his own emptiness. We find it in Kimiko's continued search for peace, in Butcher's yearning to do right by his wife, and in Hughie and Annie wrestling with secrets of their own. No one on this show is a person without shame, without scars — and all those scars come to bear in what might be the darkest season of the show so far.

Which isn't to say the show's sense of humor has gone anywhere. From a weird sex scene to an even weirder fight scene, "The Boys" is once again in top form when it comes to its inherent oh-so-right wrong-ness, and that doesn't just mean when clothes come off and guts come out. The show's focus on modern American media culture, on fringe views getting too much oxygen, and on the strange way we reshape narratives in real-time even as proof eludes us, is sharp as ever, and that makes the show both a pleasure to watch and a surprisingly incisive piece of storytelling ... you know, with lots of cursing and crude jokes thrown in for fun.

"The Boys," quite simply, is back like it never left. The two-year wait was worth it, the cast is still giving it everything they've got, and this show refuses to let up even for a second. It's still one of TV's wildest rides, and its superpower seems to be never losing that gift.

"The Boys" Season 4 premieres on June 13 on Prime Video.