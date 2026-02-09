10 Worst Movies Of 2025, According To Metacritic

2025's cinematic exploits were wide-ranging in genre and aesthetics. Many of them were also acclaimed motion pictures that pushed the boundaries of what people thought this medium could accomplish. At the same time, the year also provided some cynical and deeply amateurish works that alienated critics and audiences alike. Such titles reflected cinema in its shoddiest form. Rather than expanding the imaginations and experiences of viewers, these dreary 2025 motion pictures regurgitated the past and insulted their intelligence.

For a concise look at the nadir of 2025 cinema, look no further than the 10 worst reviewed movies of 2025 on Metacritic. This collection consists of an eclectic group of titles that span from an animated kid's movie gone wrong to an artsy exploration of an Italian painter to a yawn-inducing horror movie, to name a few. Naturally, there isn't a single fault that plagues each and every one of these infamous motion pictures; each is horrible in its own way.

Some secured a toxic critical reception because of their visual impulses. Others were widely dismissed because of poor screenwriting. Still others frustrated critics with their innately terrible starting concepts or poor acting. There are endless ways a movie can go horrible awry. Whatever went wrong artistically here, it resulted in these 10 movies scoring the worst reviews of 2025. With these 10 titles, the unfortunate flipside to the notion that "movies can be anything" is revealed.