Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Moments That Make No Sense

A 15% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes didn't stop "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" from making $63 million at the box office on its opening weekend. The film franchise, based on the immensely popular video games, has a devoted fanbase that will see these things no matter what. There are jump scares and Easter eggs aplenty, but even the most hardcore of fans need to admit the sequel doesn't add up logically. If you want to see Looper take Freddy Fazbear to task, check out our video above pointing out everything in "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" that doesn't make sense.

For starters, how are these giant, hulking animatronics able to sneak up on people? Some of the scariest moments from the "FNaF" games come from the jump scares, but at least they're confined to a single location. In the sequel, Foxy is able to catch up to Vanessa (Elisabeth Lail) driving in her car and hop onto the roof, even though we've never seen these robots run before. Plus, several animatronics break into people's homes with no one noticing, which would imply they had to break something down and get inside without anyone hearing the buzzing and whirring of their gears.

This includes Chica (voiced by Megan Fox) getting the jump on Mr. Berg (Wayne Knight). This brings up another issue: Why is Mr. Berg so mean? We get it; we're supposed to hate him so that we don't feel bad when Chica crushes his skull later. But still, it's an over-the-top portrayal that makes him feel like a caricature rather than a character.