Five Nights At Freddy's 2 Moments That Make No Sense
A 15% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes didn't stop "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" from making $63 million at the box office on its opening weekend. The film franchise, based on the immensely popular video games, has a devoted fanbase that will see these things no matter what. There are jump scares and Easter eggs aplenty, but even the most hardcore of fans need to admit the sequel doesn't add up logically. If you want to see Looper take Freddy Fazbear to task, check out our video above pointing out everything in "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" that doesn't make sense.
For starters, how are these giant, hulking animatronics able to sneak up on people? Some of the scariest moments from the "FNaF" games come from the jump scares, but at least they're confined to a single location. In the sequel, Foxy is able to catch up to Vanessa (Elisabeth Lail) driving in her car and hop onto the roof, even though we've never seen these robots run before. Plus, several animatronics break into people's homes with no one noticing, which would imply they had to break something down and get inside without anyone hearing the buzzing and whirring of their gears.
This includes Chica (voiced by Megan Fox) getting the jump on Mr. Berg (Wayne Knight). This brings up another issue: Why is Mr. Berg so mean? We get it; we're supposed to hate him so that we don't feel bad when Chica crushes his skull later. But still, it's an over-the-top portrayal that makes him feel like a caricature rather than a character.
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has characters acting incomprehensibly
Speaking of characters acting weirdly, there's the awkward romantic tension between Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and Vanessa. They go on a date toward the beginning of "Five Nights at Freddy's 2," but Mike doesn't want her thinking it's a date. But why? If they had let the other person know their true feelings, it could've made the ending where Mike tells Vanessa to stay away from him and Abby (Piper Rubio) more impactful. We could have been rooting for them to get together, but we can only suppose the audience wasn't meant to feel any significant emotions outside of being mildly startled.
The movie had a great opportunity to really shock viewers with FazFest, a festival celebrating all things Freddy Fazbear. It's implied the animatronics want to go there to kill adults, which would've been great, but also probably would've necessitated an R rating rather than PG-13. Instead, nothing happens. The final set pieces occur in Mike's house, which is a little boring. You know what else is missing from the finale? Jeremiah (Theodus Crane). He gives Vanessa a ride to Mike's house when her car breaks down but doesn't bother to check up on her after. She's clearly in distress, but he doesn't rush into Mike's house to help with Freddy's pals. Not that there's much he could've done anyway, but it's odd he would get roped into all this and not want to at least go inside.
There's a lot to "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" that doesn't make sense. To be fair, there's a lot of convoluted lore and logic within the games, so maybe that just makes it a faithful adaptation. Make sure to check out Looper's video to see what else had us scratching our heads.