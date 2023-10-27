Why Five Nights At Freddy's Should Have Been Rated R

Contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's"

"Five Nights at Freddy's" has taken on a life of its own since the first game came out in 2014. People love the series, a love that has led to numerous sequels being released, and fans have shown their dedication to Freddy Fazbear and the gang online through things like copious quantities of fan art and original "Freddy's" songs. Needless to say, expectations have been high for the "Five Nights at Freddy's" movie, and it's sure to be a monster at the box office.

The main thing putting a damper on some fans' expectations is the fact that the film is rated PG-13, meaning it can't be as gory or messed up as a movie that's rated R. Director Emma Tammi spoke to GamesRadar+ about keeping the rating PG-13, and her explanation is solid. "It felt like it was important and really exciting to be able to include a younger audience to come see this movie. But we also, of course, wanted to deliver on the scares and at least the implied violence of a kill, even if you don't see everything."

To be fair, this is in line with the games, which feature more implied violence than visual gore. The "FNaF" franchise does have a massive younger fanbase, and there's something to be said about creating entryways for new generations to be introduced to horror. At the same time, an R rating really could've taken the movie to the next level.