5 Ways Star Trek: The Next Generation Changed TV Forever

When "Star Trek: The Next Generation" debuted in the fall of 1987, longtime Trekkies were understandably skeptical: For more than 20 years, the franchise had been led by William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy as Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock, two of the most beloved and recognizable characters ever on television. They'd led an intrepid crew aboard the iconic starship Enterprise, and had, within the previous decade, launched a popular movie series.

"Star Trek: The Next Generation," of course, turned the franchise on its head: Gone were Shatner, Nimoy, and the rest of the original cast, and in their place was a crew of mostly unknown actors, on an all-new, all-different USS Enterprise. Its captain, meanwhile, was Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) — a stern, bald Frenchman — a far cry from the full-haired, swaggering Captain Kirk. But before long, fans were singing the praises of "The Next Generation," and the series quickly became a big hit with fans all around the world. It was such a success, in fact, that it received numerous spin-offs and remains arguably the most popular series in the franchise.

More than just changing the minds of skeptical Trekkies, though, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" was a watershed moment in TV history. It changed the medium in ways viewers didn't realize at the time. So, charge your phaser banks and prepare your calculations for a slingshot into the past, because we're here to explore five ways that "Star Trek: The Next Generation" changed TV forever.