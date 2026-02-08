10 Actors Who Publicly Spoke About Hating Being Famous

As Lady Gaga sang at the very beginning of her career, many celebrities are "doin' it for the fame, 'cause we got a taste for champagne and endless fortune." At first, being famous sounds great. There are the mansions in Beverly Hills, the swanky parties, the Uber Blacks ... you get the idea. When you're on top of the world, millions of people love you, and life seems easy.

Many famous people, though, have discovered that fame isn't all it's cracked up to be. When millions of people know who you are, there's no such thing as privacy anymore. You're recognized when you go to the grocery store and hang out with your friends, and, if you're Ben Affleck, when you pick up the Dunkin' Donuts order from your front porch. That can feel incredibly overwhelming, and some people crumble under the pressure of the spotlight.

Lots of actors choose to suffer in silence, but some have made their discomfort with celebrity known publicly. Lady Gaga, after all, told Billboard in 2020, "I used to wake up every day and remember I was Lady Gaga — and then I would get depressed," she said. "My existence in and of itself was a threat to me." That depression has affected everyone from Brad Pitt to Selena Gomez, from child stars to people who already had stable adult lives by the time they became well-known. It's tough stuff, and these actors have publicly spoken about hating being famous.