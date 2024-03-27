Actors Who Regret Their 2000s Movie Roles

It's never a happy moment walking out of the theater after seeing a woeful effort from one of Hollywood's biggest stars. In the 2000s it happened quite a bit, with a stunning amount of bad movies making their way to cinemas. But put yourself in the shoes of that actor for a moment and imagine the feeling of having been at least partially responsible for the poor product up on the screen. While most actors can chalk it up to one bad movie in a larger filmography, some have expressed more than a mere shrug at their 2000s failures.

In fact, some actors have come out to publically denounce a previous film from that era, eager to let everyone know it's not something they're proud of. If they could go back and do it all over again, they'd have done things differently, perhaps never signing on to the movie in the first place. For some, it's not even about how bad the finished product turned out, but how uncomfortable or unpleasant the making of the movie was. Sure, many actors can find ways to learn from their bad experiences, but others just want to erase them forever. From TV superstars who wish they'd never gone to the big screen to movie legends who want to undo their biggest flop, this is a list of actors who regret their 2000s movie roles.