The Real Reason Josh Hartnett Disappeared From Hollywood Before His Comeback

Back in the '90s, you couldn't escape Josh Hartnett, and by the 2010s, the general public considered the former teen icon to be a "has-been." Thanks to early roles in pics like "Halloween H20" and "The Virgin Suicides," the actor was a beloved heartthrob. It seemed like he was on track to be the next Leonardo DiCaprio-type: an endearing, young A-lister with a wide fanbase who could be easily swooned. While his start was prominent, Hartnett pretty much disappeared from mainstream Hollywood fare following "Pearl Harbor."

In a 2020 chat with The Guardian, Hartnett explicitly explained why he decided to take a step back from large-scale projects. "I wasn't doing it to be recalcitrant or a rebel. People wanted to create a brand around me that was going to be accessible and well-liked, but I didn't respond to the idea of playing the same character over and over, so I branched out," he said. After those initial teen-friendly roles, Hartnett was promoted to headlining blockbuster fare from veteran filmmakers, co-starring in pics like Ridley Scott's "Black Hawk Down" and Michael Bay's "Pearl Harbor."

However, the actor wasn't exactly interested in those roles. He was particularly wary of starring in "Pearl Harbor," which he felt would make him more famous, but also take him away from more diverse projects. "I ultimately chose to do ["Pearl Harbor"] because turning it down would've been based on fear. Then it defined me, which means I was right to fear it," he said about the Bay-directed spectacle.