The Real Reason Josh Hartnett Disappeared From Hollywood Before His Comeback
Back in the '90s, you couldn't escape Josh Hartnett, and by the 2010s, the general public considered the former teen icon to be a "has-been." Thanks to early roles in pics like "Halloween H20" and "The Virgin Suicides," the actor was a beloved heartthrob. It seemed like he was on track to be the next Leonardo DiCaprio-type: an endearing, young A-lister with a wide fanbase who could be easily swooned. While his start was prominent, Hartnett pretty much disappeared from mainstream Hollywood fare following "Pearl Harbor."
In a 2020 chat with The Guardian, Hartnett explicitly explained why he decided to take a step back from large-scale projects. "I wasn't doing it to be recalcitrant or a rebel. People wanted to create a brand around me that was going to be accessible and well-liked, but I didn't respond to the idea of playing the same character over and over, so I branched out," he said. After those initial teen-friendly roles, Hartnett was promoted to headlining blockbuster fare from veteran filmmakers, co-starring in pics like Ridley Scott's "Black Hawk Down" and Michael Bay's "Pearl Harbor."
However, the actor wasn't exactly interested in those roles. He was particularly wary of starring in "Pearl Harbor," which he felt would make him more famous, but also take him away from more diverse projects. "I ultimately chose to do ["Pearl Harbor"] because turning it down would've been based on fear. Then it defined me, which means I was right to fear it," he said about the Bay-directed spectacle.
Josh Hartnett left Hollywood for his mental health
It became very clear to Josh Hartnett that he wasn't interested in becoming an A-lister, realizing that the big-budget, mass-appeal fare he was starring in was taking away from his true passions and interests. After "Pearl Harbor," Hartnett's filmography comprised of more low-key and independent projects, with the actor occasionally signing onto auteur-driven cult projects, like "Sin City." In an interview with "Sunrise," (via The Daily Mail), the thespian discussed how leaving the mainstream behind was a great decision, one that he genuinely doesn't seem to regret.
"It was the best thing for my mental health and my career to keep Hollywood at bay," he candidly said. The star explained that he feels privileged to have gotten a taste of the limelight so early in his career. This allowed him to realize that becoming a superstar just wasn't worth it. "[...] it's about creating a good home life and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege."
Hartnett has consistently put his money where his mouth is, actively rejecting several high-profile opportunities throughout the years. Christopher Nolan revealed that Hartnett was asked to screen test for Batman, but the actor simply wasn't interested. The actor has since expressed regret passing on the iconic DC role. Hartnett also said no to playing Superman because he didn't want to be labeled as the Man of Steel for the rest of his life.
Josh Hartnett's Hollywood comeback is already legendary
Josh Hartnett has always been transparent about some of his fumbles, but it seems like the actor is okay with the way things turned out. He was once in contention for a high profile role that Jake Gyllenhaal later got and several other projects. While it's easy to think of Hartnett as a "somebody" who could have been huge, his career has explicitly been steered by his own decisions. And now, Hartnett is an absolute workhorse, teaming up with some of the most interesting filmmakers working today.
With the "heartthrob" era behind him, the actor has reemerged, making his mark on Hollywood the way he always wanted. His "mainstream" comeback can be traced back to 2021's "Wrath of Man." Directed by Guy Ritchie, the revenge thriller featured him in a major supporting role. His relationship with Ritchie continued in 2023's "Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre," where he hilariously played an A-lister blackmailed into working with a secret organization.
Of course, most remember him for his character in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," with many deeming his appearance as his first major comeback moment as a character actor. Audiences also saw him on "The Bear" Season 3, further solidifying how he's now interested in supporting roles in high-profile projects. The actor also can be seen in M. Night Shyamalan's thriller "Trap," which sees him in a leading role. If Hartnett continues this trajectory, he'll emerge as the A-lister Hollywood always wanted him to be. This time, however, it'll be on his own terms.