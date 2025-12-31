12 Hollywood Scandals That Defined The 2010s

Charlie Sheen's relationship with Chuck Lorre, co-creator of the hit sitcom "Two and a Half Men," had greatly deteriorated by the time the 2010s rolled around. This was due in part to Sheen's substance abuse and his aggressive behavior toward ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller. "That was the first time I thought of leaving because I didn't want to enable violence," Lorre said of Sheen's arrest following an altercation with Mueller, his third wife. In 2011, Sheen went on several public rants against Lorre, referring to him as a "clown" and a "stupid little man" on top of using anti-Semitic language.

Sheen's tirades were the last straw for CBS, and the network decided to cut ties with him. His exit from the show — over which he later filed a wrongful termination suit (which was ultimately settled out of court) — marked a strange moment in Hollywood. A few decades prior, the whole thing may well have been brushed under the carpet, but the size of the sitcom and Sheen's erratic behavior made the story impossible to ignore. Lorre and Sheen have since ended their feud over "Two and a Half Men," which was never the same after Sheen's departure. The actor sought help for addiction following his firing and has since gotten sober.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

