Like a laugh factory, "Two and a Half Men" cranks out the chuckles for 12 seasons. However, you'll be hard pressed to find anyone who prefers the Ashton Kutcher era over the Charlie Sheen epoch. So much so that the most rewatchable episodes all come from when Sheen's Charlie Harper ran wild on the show. It's only the truth, because if someone ranks the funniest moments from "Two and a Half Men," no one thinks of Kutcher's Walden Schmidt as being a part of anything particularly hilarious.

Created by Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn, the side-splitting sitcom sees high-strung cheapskate Alan Harper (Jon Cryer) move in with his rich, womanizing brother Charlie after his divorce. Alan's young son, Jake (Angus T. Jones), also spends a lot of time at Charlie's Malibu beach house; the trio gets up to all forms of mischief and encounters a variety of wacky characters along the way. In the ninth season, after the presumed death of Charlie, billionaire Walden Schmidt buys the Malibu home. Not much changes as Alan befriends and mooches off Walden — much like he did to Charlie before.

Let's take a look back at the (mis)adventures that continue to tickle the soles of our sense of humor to this very day. Here are the 12 most rewatchable episodes of "Two and a Half Men."