Why Jon Cryer Rules Out A Two And A Half Men Reboot With Charlie Sheen

More than a decade after the end of Chuck Lorre's "Two and a Half Men," one of the entertainment industry's most infamous feuds has finally been squashed. The story of Charlie Sheen's troubled departure from the iconic sitcom due to his erratic behavior and inflammatory comments towards the creative team is well-documented. For many years, it seemed like a bridge that had been irreparably burned. As such, it was a shock when Sheen and Lorre fixed their bitter feud and buried the hatchet in late 2023. With the pair on solid terms again, speculation about a "Two and a Half Men" reboot has started to swirl. However, Sheen's former co-star, Jon Cryer, is setting the record straight.

In an interview with The View, Cryer was asked about the potential of a "Two and a Half Men" revival. The actor noted that while he is happy to see Sheen doing better in his personal life, he's still cognizant of how tumultuous his time on the show was. "When 'Two and a Half Men' was happening, Charlie was ... the highest-paid actor in television," he explained. "Yet, he blew it up, so you kind of have to think. I love him. I wish him the best. He should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don't know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time."