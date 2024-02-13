Why Jon Cryer Rules Out A Two And A Half Men Reboot With Charlie Sheen
More than a decade after the end of Chuck Lorre's "Two and a Half Men," one of the entertainment industry's most infamous feuds has finally been squashed. The story of Charlie Sheen's troubled departure from the iconic sitcom due to his erratic behavior and inflammatory comments towards the creative team is well-documented. For many years, it seemed like a bridge that had been irreparably burned. As such, it was a shock when Sheen and Lorre fixed their bitter feud and buried the hatchet in late 2023. With the pair on solid terms again, speculation about a "Two and a Half Men" reboot has started to swirl. However, Sheen's former co-star, Jon Cryer, is setting the record straight.
In an interview with The View, Cryer was asked about the potential of a "Two and a Half Men" revival. The actor noted that while he is happy to see Sheen doing better in his personal life, he's still cognizant of how tumultuous his time on the show was. "When 'Two and a Half Men' was happening, Charlie was ... the highest-paid actor in television," he explained. "Yet, he blew it up, so you kind of have to think. I love him. I wish him the best. He should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don't know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time."
Chuck Lorre is also doubtful about a revival
In Jon Cryer's defense, he's not the only one who doubts a possible "Two and a Half Men" reboot will happen. Even though Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre have made amends, the show's creator isn't drawing up plans to bring the series back soon.
In an interview with Variety, Lorre was asked whether a possible "Two and a Half Men" revival — or even an unscripted reunion special similar to "Friends: The Reunion" — could be in the pipeline. He indicated that the chances of such things are unlikely, though he didn't completely rule them out. "I don't think so. Not that I'm aware of. It's foolish to say never. It's still, to me, more gratifying and fun to do new stuff. And to let the stuff we did in the past be the past."
For what it's worth, Cryer isn't opposed to returning to "Two and a Half Men," despite his reluctance to work in a professional setting with Sheen once again. In his interview on "The View," he noted that he may be open to a one-off project. That said, the stars will have to align to get Lorre, Cryer, Sheen, and the other "Two and a Half Men" stalwarts to all agree to return.