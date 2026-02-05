'70s Shows That Broke Network Rules

The 1970s was a transitional era for small screen entertainment. Many of the best TV shows of the 1970s, were built around the younger generation's free-spirited ideals clashing with the stubborn old guard that still held the power and weren't giving it up without a fight.

And that dichotomy wasn't only happening on screen. Behind the scenes, creative struggles abound in the '70s, with writers hungry to push boundaries and break away from the safety of '60s television constantly butting heads against older executives who didn't think middle America was ready for edgy.

It's hard to imagine that these creative teams were given any guidelines when you consider what series like "Three's Company" and "Taxi" got away with. But indeed, these four shows each found themselves in the direct crosshairs of their network, and were forced to find creative ways to bend — if not outright break — direct mandates from executives.