10 Biggest Box Office Flops Of The 2020s (So Far)

The 2020s have been a strange time for cinema. High quality movies have been plentiful, especially when one expands their gaze to the indie and global film scenes. However, theatrical moviegoing has constantly been under scrutiny in a world rocked by COVID-19 and where increasingly prolific streaming services have further added doom and gloom to the theatrical movie space. Not helping matters are the assortment of mighty box office flops that have rocked the cinema world.

Whether it's the biggest box office bombs of 2024 or another collection of the biggest flops of summer 2025, there are countless examples of motion pictures that lost oodles of money. These same box office duds also tend to send people into a panic over the long-term viability of theatrical exhibition. The movies that really crystallize the fraught nature of 2020s cinema, though, are the 10 biggest box office flops of the decade so far.

There is no one template for what a massive money-loser in the 2020s can look like. This collection of movies range wildly in genre and tone. Some are grounded dramas or comedies that tried luring grown-ups back to theaters. Others were superhero movies that performed closer to "Jonah Hex" than "The Avengers." However, what binds all these disparate titles is that they all occupy the same, unpredictable decade. Their box office hauls were miserable, making them poster children for 2020s cinema woes. One note before going forward: Titles that received simultaneous streaming releases like "Luca" and "The Matrix Resurrections" are exempted from this list.