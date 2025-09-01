The 10 Biggest Box Office Hits And Flops Of Summer 2025

Ever since the release of "Jaws" in 1975, summer has become the biggest moviegoing season of the year, a trend enduring even after COVID-19 shut down theaters in March 2020. Summer 2023, for instance, exceeded $4 billion at the domestic box office. Summer 2025 wasn't that lucrative, thanks to this being the first summer (excluding 2020 and 2021) to lack a domestic blockbuster grossing $450 million or more since 2017. Still, even without a Barbenheimer event, this season hit some pretty notable financial highs, including bringing classic cinema icons Stitch and Superman roaring back to life as significant box office draws.

Even with those lucrative releases, there were still several worrisome underperformers and even outright bombs scattered throughout the season. Many of these duds were connected to long-running franchises that Hollywood can't seem to realize have overstayed their welcome with general audiences. Exploring the 10 biggest hits and flops of the summer 2025 box office landscape underscores how this was truly the best of times and worst of times for theatrical exhibition. For every surprise original hit, there was a spin-off or sequel that lost tens of millions of dollars.

Generally, though, summer 2025 reaffirmed the public's love for the big screen, particularly when they provide escape from the grueling heat. So grab your Krypto popcorn buckets and be on the lookout for kids running around in strange poses — it's time to examine summer 2025's box office peaks and valleys.