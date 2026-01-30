Marshals: Everything We Know About The Yellowstone Spin-Off Series
Even though "Yellowstone" ended in 2024, the Duttons and their legacy refuse to die. Two prequel series have already been produced, while multiple spin-offs are also in the works. The first one out of the gate will be "Marshals," which centers around Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes).
The former white sheep of the family was last seen happily living on a parcel of land with his wife and son, having sold the Dutton ranch back to the Broken Rock Reservation. Satisfied to leave his family's legacy behind and work on a smaller scale, Kayce seemed to have everything he ever wanted as his tenure on "Yellowstone" faded to black.
Naturally, "Marshals" presents a whole new conflict for Kayce. While he meets new people as he starts working as a U.S. Marshal, familiar faces from his days running interference for his dad John (Kevin Costner) will apparently continue to crop up in his life. Naturally, the powerful specter of the Dutton name will continue to loom large over his every deed, good or otherwise. Who can you expect to see on "Marshals" and what will it be about? When will it air, and who is producing and directing it? Here's the full lowdown on the drama.
When will Marshals be released?
Fans won't have to wait too long to catch up with Kayce Dutton. "Marshals" will debut on March 1, 2026 at 8 p.m. EST. The series will retain the familiar Sunday night timeslot that boosted "Yellowstone" to victory on Paramount Network, while Paramount+ will also carry the series on its service for those who would rather watch at their own discretion.
The show will kick off with two episodes for its premiere, with a third airing on March 8 and the rest yet to be announced. Presumably, the show will finish its run in May, which is when most spring series wrap up. There's no word at press time as to whether or not "Marshals" will join CBS' fall line-up if it's a hit or stay on their spring rotation in 2027. 13 episodes have been greenlit for Season 1, and so far CBS hasn't added extra scripts to its order. Each outing will be an hour long.
Who is starring in Marshals?
Naturally, Luke Grimes is back as Kayce Dutton, and he's joined by Brecken Merrill, who played Tate Dutton, Kayce and Monica's (Kelsey Asbille) son on "Yellowstone." Other familiar Dutton Ranch faces include Gil Birmingham as Thomas Rainwater and Mo Brings Plenty as Mo, both of the Broken Rock Reservation and longtime friends of Kayce's.
All of the other regulars on "Marshals" are newbies to the "Yellowstone" world. That includes Logan Marshall-Green as Peter Calvin, an old friend who knew Kayce as a Navy SEAL; Arielle Kebbel as Belle Skinner, Ash Santos as Andrea Cruz, and Tatanka Means as Miles Kittle, all members of Kayce's new team; and Brett Cullen as Harry Gifford, who's the head of Montana's U.S. Marshals outfit.
The most notable absence is definitely Monica Dutton, Kayce's wife, who was last seen joyfully sharing life with Kayce and Tate in the "Yellowstone" series finale. Trailers for "Marshals" have strongly hinted that something very sad has happened to Monica — something that changes Tate and Kayce's lives forever.
What is Marshals about?
As outlined above, "Marshals" will be about Kayce's attempt at starting over again as a U.S. Marshal. The official synopsis from CBS reads: "With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence."
It looks like the show will be a weekly action procedural, which is CBS' bread and butter. "Marshals" should fit easily into a lineup that includes programs like "NCIS" and "Boston Blue." Audiences can likely expect that the show will be divided between Kayce's attempt at living his life within his family unit — including raising up his son Tate — while working weekly, high-stakes cases.
Apparently these crimes will not be pretty, and may cause mental and emotional scarring for not only Kayce but everyone around him. The darker dramatic tones that "Yellowstone" offered up so well might also become a regular part of "Marshals."
Where is Marshals being shot?
The sun-drenched vistas Kayce and his crew encounter are supposed to be located in Montana — but they're actually shot in Utah. This is also where "Yellowstone" was filmed for a time. "Marshals" is receiving a tax credit to work in Utah, and the budget for Season 1 is estimated at $52 million.
"Utah is such a draw for film and television because of its diverse landscapes, fantastic crews, and amazing, knowledgeable film office. There is no doubt, though, the film incentive is a vital and necessary part of the package," said Adam Morra, vice president of planning and finance for Paramount Global, in a statement (via the Idaho Capital Sun). The show filmed in Summit County over the fall of 2025, wrapping in early December.
Apparently, favorable tax breaks lured "Yellowstone" to Montana to film its final season — but Utah wasn't about to lose its chance to host "Marshals." There's no word at press time about the locations used by the show or whether plans are afoot to shoot outside the state as well.
Who will direct, write and produce Marshals?
As of this writing, there's no complete roster of directors and writers for all 13 episodes of "Marshals" Season 1. But some partial information about the show's first three outings is publicly available. Craig Thomas, Spencer Hudnut and Abi Morgan are listed as the writers for "Piya Wiconi," the pilot segment, with Greg Yaitanes directing. The third episode was directed by Christopher Chulack, and was written by Tom Mularz. Writer and director credits for Episode 2 and everything following Episode 3 remain unavailable, with no blurbs or titles available either.
The show's producers include co-executive producer Randy Sutter, executive producers Michael Friedman, "Yellowstone" universe creator Taylor Sheridan, Greg Yaitanes, Ron Burkle, David Glasser, Luke Grimes, David Hutkin, Art Linson, John Linson and Bob Yari. Spencer Hudnut acts as showrunner as well as executive producer.
Is Marshals part of a shared universe?
"Marshals" is a direct sequel to "Yellowstone" and is the first of three new announced offspring from the Western drama. The next one to be released is called "Dutton Ranch" and will focus on Kayce's sister Beth (Kelly Reilly) and her husband Rip (Cole Hauser) as they try to keep their dreams of success alive and raise young child Carter (Finn Little) together.
"Dutton Ranch" will be out sometime in 2026 on Paramount+, but does not have a firm start date as of press time. Meanwhile, "6666," set at the Texas ranch where several "Yellowstone" characters now work, has also been announced as a spin-off and remains in development.
There are also several prequel series that follow the lives of the Dutton family's ancestors. "1883" and "1923" have wrapped, and while "1944" is on the horizon, no release date has been revealed.
Does Marshals have a trailer?
CBS has released a single trailer thus far for "Marshals." In this compilation of Season 1 clips, Kayce can be seen dreaming of his time as a Navy SEAL, using cowboy tactics to capture criminals and train his team, and casually hanging out among his new friends.
It's worth noting that the show's trailer includes a moment in which a sheet is drawn over a body. A nurse can be seen covering said body, and the bedside table is covered in bottles of medication. This is a pretty strong hint that Monica Dutton has passed away from a fatal illness in the interim since we last saw Kayce, but audiences will have to wait to find out if that's true or not.
Another notable moment? A field trip for Kayce's team takes them to the "zone of death, just over the Wyoming border." This, naturally, is the train station — infamous dumping ground of many a person who made the mistake of crossing the Duttons. It looks like Kayce will be caught between family loyalty and telling the truth — or between serving justice and hiding John's old secrets.
Where can you watch the Yellowstone saga?
Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" universe is currently spread out between two different streaming services. "1883" and "1923" are both available on Paramount+, fully uncensored and in their entirety. As noted above, "Marshals" will be on Paramount+ too. But if you want to watch "Yellowstone" from its first to last episode, then you need to subscribe to Peacock.
You can always buy episodes individually if you don't want to subscribe to more than one streamer, although that will definitely make binge watching difficult. They cost roughly $1.99 apiece and are available at most major digital retailers. While it might be a longform workaround, at least you're guaranteed to have every single bit of Dutton-related calamity in the palm of your hand — and you'll be able to consume them at your own pace and via your chosen device. It might be a worthwhile endeavor while you wait for Kayce to round up some particularly gnarly bad guys in "Marshals."