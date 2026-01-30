Marshals: Everything We Know About The Yellowstone Spin-Off Series

Even though "Yellowstone" ended in 2024, the Duttons and their legacy refuse to die. Two prequel series have already been produced, while multiple spin-offs are also in the works. The first one out of the gate will be "Marshals," which centers around Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes).

The former white sheep of the family was last seen happily living on a parcel of land with his wife and son, having sold the Dutton ranch back to the Broken Rock Reservation. Satisfied to leave his family's legacy behind and work on a smaller scale, Kayce seemed to have everything he ever wanted as his tenure on "Yellowstone" faded to black.

Naturally, "Marshals" presents a whole new conflict for Kayce. While he meets new people as he starts working as a U.S. Marshal, familiar faces from his days running interference for his dad John (Kevin Costner) will apparently continue to crop up in his life. Naturally, the powerful specter of the Dutton name will continue to loom large over his every deed, good or otherwise. Who can you expect to see on "Marshals" and what will it be about? When will it air, and who is producing and directing it? Here's the full lowdown on the drama.