Arielle Kebbel's 5 Best Movies And TV Shows

Whether you're a fan of teen dramas, romantic comedies, action-thrillers, or all-out horror, there's a good chance you've seen Arielle Kebbel on the screen before. The multi-talented actor has a filmography that proves she's capable of handling a variety of genres. Fans who have been following her career for a long time will know her as Dean's (Jared Padalecki) first wife Lindsay Forester from "Gilmore Girls." After a few small roles, this was Kebbel's big break. Recalling the audition process to E! News, she admitted she was pretty sure she'd get the role after reading the character breakdown. It said "the only requirement is you have to be over [5-foot-8-inches] because you're going to be Dean's girlfriend and you have to be able to talk fast." Of course, she was right, adding that the process was a total whirlwind as she started filming her first scenes the day after landing the role. "I didn't have time to think about it or understand what a big deal it was," Kebbel said.

Kebbel's career continued on an upward trajectory after her three-season stint on "Gilmore Girls." She made a name for herself with roles in a series of coming-of-age movies like "Aquamarine" and "John Tucker Must Die." But Kebbel isn't one to pigeonhole herself, so there's much more to her filmography than just teen romantic comedies and dramas. Anyone acquainted with her more recent roles will know she has portrayed a variety of characters, including a sports broadcaster on "Ballers," a vampire assassin on "Midnight, Texas," and a firefighter on the procedural "9-1-1." While she has a vast filmography to choose from, this article will unpack Kebbel's five best performances based not just on professional accolades but on the lasting impact of her characters.