10 Best Deaths Of The Final Destination Franchise, Ranked

Life can seem like a never-ending series of interlocking catastrophes. It's increasingly clear that society and our lives are in the hands of some complex thing we can barely comprehend, let alone influence. We can see all the dominoes lined up in a row, but it's unclear which will fall first; we're not sure which calamity will ultimately take us out.

That's what makes the "Final Destination" franchise so resonant, more than 25 years after the first film hit theaters. These are movies about people who try to cheat Death, who eventually figure out a pattern and try to get one step ahead of the game, but who nevertheless find themselves at the mercy of horrific things that seem coincidental but are actually sinister and connected. Across six movies, fans have fallen in love with the morbid sense of humor on display in the series. It's the perfect example of gallows humor, in fact; we're all going to die somehow, the series seems to say, so we may as well have fun with it.

Usually, the deaths in a "Final Destination" movie come in the form of a sort of Rube Goldberg machine. Fate sets up an intricate dance of danger, and then fans hoot and holler as the pieces click into place. Sometimes, though, they're short and sweet, shocking in their simplicity. These are the ten best deaths in the "Final Destination" franchise, ranked.