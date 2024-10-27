The 10 Best Horror Movie Kills Ever Filmed

As horrible as it is to admit, sometimes there's nothing more fun than watching a movie where a ridiculous killer tears through their victims in equally ridiculous ways. But this isn't merely because blood, guts, and gore are cinematic cheat codes.

In addition to being fascinating and entertaining in morbid ways, these kills often express the creativity of our most gifted filmmakers in ways you never get to see otherwise. It takes a careful combination of a focused director, a darkly imaginative writer, a few talented actors, and an entire team of special effects artists to produce even the tamest of slaughters for most horror features — and when that level of effort makes itself apparent on screen, it's difficult not to enjoy it at least a little bit.

That said, this article dives deep into some of the most gruesome horror movie kills ever filmed. If you read further, you better be prepared to read about shower stabbings, frozen faces, a human puppet, and whether or not a bread cutter can actually do that to a human head (if you know, you know). And, of course, there will be some light spoilers for each film discussed below. Reader beware!