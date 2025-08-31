Every Final Destination Movie Ranked (Including Bloodlines)

As William Bludworth (Tony Todd) has exhaustively told so many souls over the years, you can't cheat death. The grim reaper has a habit of overwhelming people and realizing its ambitions, even if you get a premonition that helps you temporarily evade its clutches. The "Final Destination" movies have spent decades entertainingly reminding moviegoers that death is everywhere. You're never safe from meeting your maker, even if you're doing something as simple as going for a jog or receiving LASIK surgery. These movies have helped inspire so much anxiety in people that nobody can even drive normally behind a log truck anymore. However, they've also proven enduringly popular. Folks just can't get enough of seeing young individuals perish in maximalist ways.

Still, just because the "Final Destination" saga as a whole is popular, that doesn't mean every single entry is a modern horror classic on par wth "Get Out" or "Weapons." On the contrary, ranking the "Final Destination" films from their lowest to highest average Letterboxd grade is a reminder that this collection of frightening features has had some truly wretched creative lows. It's a wonder the brand survived such significant stumbles. But luckily, this ranking is also a reminder that the best "Final Destination" entries deliver imaginative kills and carnage you can't get anywhere else.

Death is inescapable, and so are the artistic highs and lows of the "Final Destination" movies. Let's plunge into this ranking and (hopefully) not lose our heads in the process.