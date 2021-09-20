The Real Reason Why We'll Probably Never See Queen's Gambit Season 2

"The Queen's Gambit" has been an extraordinary success for Netflix. The chess drama that took the TV world by storm last fall is the streamer's most-watched limited series ever, and just took home 11 Emmys, including Outstanding Limited Series, becoming the first Netflix limited series to win that category. "The Queen's Gambit" — which stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon, an orphan who becomes a world-champion chess player in the 1950s and 1960s while battling drug and alcohol addictions — became a word-of-mouth sensation watched by 62 million accounts in its first 28 days of release, according to Netflix's own numbers, as reported by Variety.

With the show being such a triumph on every level, you would think Netflix would be itching to make "The Queen's Gambit" Season 2 as soon as possible. However, that's not the case. "The Queen's Gambit" is going to stay a true one-and-done limited series. No "Big Little Lies" workaround here.

Backstage at the Emmys, creator Scott Frank (sometime after his poorly received acceptance speech for Directing for a Limited Series) explained why there won't be another season of "The Queen's Gambit," but offered some hope for a reunion of the creative team for a new project.