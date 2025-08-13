The Best Detective Show That You Can Stream On Netflix

Netflix has more crime and true crime shows than you could watch in a lifetime, but there's one series with near-perfect reviews that you simply have to check out. The masterful detective story "Mindhunter" is one of the best shows on Netflix in any genre.

"Mindhunter" is the brainchild of David Fincher, who's no stranger to telling gritty, gripping detective stories. But while Fincher's movie "Se7en" is one of the best crime movies of all time, in "Mindhunter" he tells a story very much based in reality. The show, which began its two-season run in 2017, explores the early days of the Behavioral Analysis Unit at the FBI. The heroes are a trio of agents — Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), Wendy Carr (Anna Torv), and Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) — who travel the country interviewing serial killers as research for their project of developing the science of psychological profiling.

With "Mindhunter," Fincher set out to create a show that combined elements of "The X-Files," "CSI," and "Criminal Minds" with real-life events and people, all while carving out a distinct identity that is all its own. The show is thrilling, emotional, and unnerving all at once, and fans rank it among the best shows Netflix cancelled. There might not be enough "Mindhunter" to fully sate the show's fans, but everyone should give the series a watch — especially because Fincher hasn't ruled out a revival.