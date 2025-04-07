The Last Of Us Season 2 Review: Bella Ramsey Brilliantly Anchors HBO's Sophomore Outing

Talking about Season 2 of "The Last of Us" without trafficking in spoilers isn't particularly easy — though, obviously, anyone familiar with "The Last of Us Part II" has some idea about where things are headed — but at the very least, I can tell you that the second season adds some pretty incredible performers to its roster. Throughout Season 1, actors like Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, and Murray Bartlett popped up for short stints, but in Season 1, some of these new faces stick around ... and make the world of "The Last of Us" feel that much fuller.

Arguably, the biggest addition here is Kaitlyn Dever's Abby – a legendary figure for gameplayers — who's flanked by a crew that includes Danny Ramirez ("Top Gun: Maverick"), Tati Gabrielle ("You"), Ariela Barer ("Runaways"), and Spencer Lord ("Riverdale"), who play Manny, Nora, Mel, and Owen, respectively. Ellie gets two new friends — the caustic yet big-hearted Dina, played by "Madame Web" star Isabela Merced; and the strict but loyal Jesse, portrayed by "Beef" standout Young Mazino — and in the community of Jackson, Wyoming, Joel's brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna) and his wife Maria (Rutina Wesley) are joined by therapist Gail (Catherine O'Hara, marking a much more serious role for the comedic powerhouse). Jeffrey Wright, meanwhile, reprises his role as Isaac from the game — like Merle Dandridge did one season previously with Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies.

That's a lot of new names for a series that typically focuses on two characters, but I can assure you this is a good thing. "The Last of Us" isn't really about the zombies created by the cordyceps fungus; it's about the connections you make in the aftermath of unimaginable horror and pain. The emotional world of "The Last of Us" somehow stays small even as the cast of characters expands, and even with the zombie-related stakes high (as always), the intimate struggles between the characters feel equally as important — and thrilling to watch.

Beyond that, it's important to say that Bella Ramsey has never been better. While the first season basically belonged to Joel, Season 2 of "The Last of Us" gives the reins to Ramsey's Ellie, and their development as an actor over the last few years is frankly remarkable. Ramsey has always been talented, but in this season, they're at the top of their game, and it's a genuine pleasure to see Ramsey deliver a performance that will, with any justice, net them nominations come awards season (and frankly, I expect that Dever will be in that conversation too).