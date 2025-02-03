Character Deaths That Ruined The Show

The way "Game of Thrones" went from being the center of all pop culture discourse to one of the most disappointing shows in TV history will be studied for generations. The HBO fantasy drama wasn't shy about killing off characters, but it's a shame how dirty the writers did Daenerys Targaryen. Needless to say, this wasn't the ending of "Game of Thrones" we really wanted.

From the very first episode, viewers were primed to care deeply about Emilia Clarke's character, who began her journey as the victim of abuse. Over the course of eight seasons, Daenerys learned what it takes to be a leader and set her sights on reclaiming her house's rule over Westeros. That is, until all of her character development is thrown out the window in the last few episodes as she goes mad and rains fire on King's Landing.

In the series finale, "The Iron Throne," Daenerys is assassinated by her lover, Jon Snow, before she even gets to sit in the Iron Throne. Fans were certainly upset that such an iconic character had an ending so anticlimactic. Even Clarke herself admitted to having mixed feelings about her character's ending, telling The Sunday Times, "I tried, at every turn, not to consider too much what other people might say, but I did always consider what the fans might think — because we did it for them, and they were the ones who made us successful, so ... it's just polite, isn't it?"