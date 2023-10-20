Every Time Martin Scorsese Has Cameoed In One Of His Movies

Contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon"

It's a time-honored tradition for directors to have brief cameos in their films. Alfred Hitchcock was famous for appearing in brief roles where he was simply someone in the background who didn't speak. Then there are filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, who usually give themselves a few lines of dialogue as an actual character. And then there's Martin Scorsese.

He usually adheres to the Hitchcock method of cameos in his own movies, typically subtle, but he changes it up for his most recent endeavor — "Killers of the Flower Moon." Martin Scorsese has a brief cameo at the very end of "Killers of the Flower Moon" during the radio broadcast retelling of what happened to the key players of the Osage Nation murders, namely, Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), William King Hale (Robert De Niro), and Mollie Burkhart (Lily Gladstone). Scorsese appears at the tail end of the show to read off what happened with Mollie and how she died much sooner than Ernest and King.

It's not stunt casting. Scorsese's presence pulls viewers back to reality, almost as if to remind them this all really happened, and it gives Mollie's final moment the dignity it deserves. It follows an intriguing trend of Scorsese cameos that aren't big, like playing a diner patron in "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" or a brothel client in "Boxcar Bertha," but are often crucial to the story. As such, it's fun to go back and see where his acting resume began.