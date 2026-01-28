The Fantastic Four Ship In Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Has Three Hidden Passengers

Doomsday approaches — "Avengers: Doomsday," that is. The first of the two-part Marvel superhero team-up event premieres on December 18, which gives fans a long time to craft theories. But while the MCU faithful pick apart teaser trailers, a new rumor reported by X account and self-declared insider @MyTimeToShineH offers some insight of what might be in store.

For those unfamiliar, the supposed "leaks" from @MyTimeToShineH have a hit-or-miss record, with major industry figures like James Gunn directly denying statements posted by them in the past. As blurry as things can get, the supposed insider has been on the right track enough times in the past to earn a certain level of attention, if not immediate credibility.

So, what's the latest supposed leak? According to @MyTimeToShineH, the Fantastic Four's interdimensional ship — seen in a post-credits tag at the end of "Thunderbolts*" — is carrying more than just Marvel's first family. "Thor and Steve are already on the Fantastic Four's ship with Doom before it arrives in the MCU," @MyTimeToShineH wrote on X. If true, that would mean that the vessel has made a few other stops prior to its appearance in the main timeline, known as Earth-616.

Because we still have 11 months to wait, and because it's fun, let's dive a little deeper into what this supposed reveal could mean, and how it would fit with what else we know about "Avengers: Doomsday" up to now.