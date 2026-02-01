What The Cast Of Star Wars: The Clone Wars Looks Like In Real Life

If the prequel era of the "Star Wars" saga is your preferred cup of tea, then it's likely you've spent a fair amount of time with "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." After George Lucas concluded the prequel trilogy, he revisited the war between the Galactic Republic and the Separatist army by detailing the time between "Attack of the Clones" and "Revenge of the Sith." What began with a 3D animated feature in 2008 soon spawned a companion series that aired on Cartoon Network and then Netflix before eventually settling on Disney+ for its seventh and final season. Although controversial at first, the series grew to become one of the franchise's flagship installments, influencing all "Star Wars" media to come.

Even though the history of this TV space opera is a bit messy, "The Clone Wars" offers some of the best expansions on the brand. Further detailing the lives of the Jedi knights who battled droid armies across the galaxy and the political manipulations of the dark forces behind the scenes, the animated series filled in plot holes, established new characters, and expanded the universe beyond the imaginations of many. Of course, the ultimate success of the series comes from its stellar voice cast, who make these roles entirely their own. But what do these stars look like when not stuck in the sound booth? Well, that's what we've decided to find out. Here's what the actors behind your favorite characters in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" look like — and what they've been up to since.