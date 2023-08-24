Ahsoka: When In Star Wars' Timeline Is The Show Set? The Messy Answer Explained

At the end of the two-episode "Ahsoka" premiere, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) kick off a search for their comrade Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) in front of a mural Sabine painted of their crew from "Star Wars Rebels." This is effectively a live-action recreation of a flash forward at the end of "Rebels" — but while these two scenes closely resemble one another, the "Rebels" flash forward takes place around four years prior to its mirror in "Ahsoka."

Notably, in "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 5, Ahsoka defeats Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), a former magistrate for the Empire who worked under Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). When "Ahsoka" opens, Ahsoka has just enticed Elsbeth — still, briefly, held by the New Republic — to share her knowledge of Thrawn's current location. This effectively confirms, then, that "Ahsoka" Episode 1 takes place in the immediate aftermath of her fight with Elsbeth.

The events of "The Mandalorian" kick off five years after "Star Wars: Episode VI" according to a summary of a Comic-Con panel published on the official "Star Wars" website. In "Star Wars" parlance, the final battle in "Episode IV" is considered 0 ABY — which stands for "after the Battle of Yavin" — and "Return of the Jedi" opens in 4 ABY. "Ahsoka," therefore, takes place in or soon after ABY 9. The "Rebels" flash-forward, meanwhile, is in 5 ABY, confirming that the scene in "Ahsoka" is merely similar and not an exact recreation of that moment.