Corey Burton Descends To The Dark Side To Discuss Count Dooku In Tales Of The Jedi - Exclusive Interview

How do you view the relationship between Dooku and Qui-Gon Jinn?

They're contemporaries, as they say. They grew up in the same club. They're "went to high school together" kind of characters, so there would always be a rivalry, a bit of jealousy between them, I would imagine, yet a certain subtle underlying sense of camaraderie, in that we were classmates together. That's on a more emotional level rather than following anything in particular to the story.

Did you have a chance to work with Liam Neeson at all, as he's come back to voice Qui-Gon for the series?

Not directly, no. I was able to hear some of his recorded lines, but we don't generally work with all of our cast members anyway. This is during the pandemic, so we all work remotely now. Even when we do record together, if you're working with a famous actor or any other multi-voice actor, I'm not relating to the actors as fellow actors while we're recording. I'm hearing and seeing in my mind's eye the scene and the characters they're playing. It wouldn't work in my mind if I was imagining or thinking of and looking at James Arnold Taylor when he's playing Obi-Wan Kenobi. I have to feel my character, coming through me, is in a scene with his character.

James and I will chat as old friends in between scenes and in the lobby or whatever, but when we are in the scenes, we are our characters. We are channeling them, so to speak. As I always say, as a voice actor, the character is the star. It's not like you're working with a bunch of celebrities and it's like, "Wow, I'm working with whoever," with Harrison Ford or somebody. It's more like I'm Sean Connery's character working with Indiana Jones ... or not working, but existing with him in this fantasy world.

Very often, good character actors are nothing like the characters that you see and experience on screen. It's all in the world of illusion in the mind's eye or the mind's ear. It's how I approach all my work. The scene is all there in my imagination.

You lose yourself in that. You don't think about yourself at all. You're not thinking, "How would I say this?" You're not even thinking, "How would the character say it?" You just embody the character and let the character say their lines. Let the character be the character, leap off the page and onto the screen. You're there directing the flow of traffic, in a way.