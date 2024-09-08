Star Wars: Why The Original Darth Maul Terrified George Lucas In Real Life

When "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace" first hit theaters in 1999, fans were fairly mixed on how George Lucas decided to continue his beloved space opera franchise. But there was one aspect of the prequel that just about everyone could agree on: Darth Maul. Played by Ray Park in the film, the villain's devilish appearance — complete with red skin, black tattoos, and horns protruding from the top of his head — struck audiences immediately, with the character quickly becoming a fan favorite. There might not be a more menacing looking figure in the whole franchise.

But according to concept artist Iain McCaig, Maul's appearance was almost quite different. After first trying to "out helmet" Darth Vader, reportedly spending years on breaking the design, McCaig gave up on that concept when he recognized that the original Sith Lord's appearance was "perfect." Instead, he took cues from the way Darth Maul was described in Lucas's official script: "a vision from your worst nightmare." "That was all I needed, because that's a very clear direction, and I know my worst nightmares," McCaig explained to StarWars.com. Described as "a cross between a ghost and a serial killer," McCaig drew Maul as the creature he most feared, and it spooked Lucas almost beyond words.

"George opened it up and went, 'Oh, my God,' slammed it shut, handed it back, and said, 'Give me your second worst nightmare,'" recalled McCaig, and that was exactly what he did. McCaig's second design for Darth Maul gave the character his signature facial appearance, and while he had yet to introduce the iconic black robes or the double-bladed lightsaber, Lucasfilm was well on its way to realizing its coolest looking Sith Lord yet.