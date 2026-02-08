10 Horror Movies You Didn't Know Were Remakes

Remakes of horror films get a bad rap, and mostly for good reason. The genre is littered with ill-conceived or unnecessary "reimaginings" of classic horror titles as "Child's Play" and "The Omen," multiple takes on "Halloween" and "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," and the much-reviled "A Nightmare on Elm Street," which Redditors have declared the absolute worst horror remake ever.

But the idea that all horror remakes are terrible is not only reductive but also untrue: Even a cursory glance at the last 50 years of screen horror will show that some of its best and most beloved films — David Cronenberg's "The Fly," John Carpenter's "The Thing," Gore Verbinski's "The Ring," Takashi Shimizu's 2004 take on "The Grudge" — are in fact, remakes.

The truth is that there are a lot of horror remakes, and not all are terrible. Nor are they as well-known as "The Thing" or "The Fly." There are dozens of movies (if not more) that draw on international or obscure horror flicks as source material. Here are 10 horror films that you might not know are remakes — and that you might want to know better.