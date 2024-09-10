Speak No Evil Review: James McAvoy Stuns In Disturbing Danish Thriller Remake

Often, thrillers and horror films about regular people in dangerous situations have protagonists who are presented as insultingly unintelligent for structural reasons. The tropes are as recognizable as they are tired: a woman all alone running back into a house where the killer might be; our bloody, war-torn heroes believing the villain is really dead and not just playing possum. But "Speak No Evil," the new film from "Eden Lake" director James Watkins, is an outlier in this regard.

It is, above all else, a psychological potboiler that takes the time to draw its characters well enough that when they act against their best interests, it is informed by their own tragic flaws and not merely because the film needs them to be fools for the story to unfold. In "Speak No Evil," a married couple named Ben (Scoot McNairy) and Louise Dalton (Mackenzie Davis) and their young daughter Agnes (Alix West Lefler) spend a week in the English countryside with a couple, Paddy (James McAvoy) and Ciara (Aisling Franciosi), that they met on holiday in Italy. What begins as an awkward comedy of manners slowly devolves into a harrowing thriller.

The identically titled Danish film it's based on, from director Christian Tafdrup, features many of the same plot beats in much the same order. But because Tafdrup seeks to skewer the inherent conservatism of social mores and the way in which they enable predation, it is difficult to watch his film and feel anything about what befalls his protagonists. They just come off too stupid and insipid to pity or mourn for. (It also possesses a haunting climax that makes the original almost too disturbing to finish.)

Watkins, however, employs a brilliant ensemble and a game script, relying on his performers' sterling character work to create something that is no less discomfiting, but leagues more watchable and entertaining.