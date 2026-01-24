The Masters Of The Universe Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

On January 21, 2026, Amazon MGM Studios released a brief teaser for its long-awaited "Masters of the Universe" reboot movie — with the first proper trailer dropping the following day. It comes at a time when the franchise is as active as it's been in years. During the 2020s alone, there has been a traditionally animated series, a computer animated series, a comic book series, a mobile game, and a toy line. That's to say nothing of She-Ra, who herself has been having a moment of late as well.

But the upcoming "Masters of the Universe" will be the first live action movie — or live action anything in regard to He-Man — since the 1987 film of the same name. Given the nearly 40-year wait for another He-Man movie, there was a lot of hype leading up to the new trailer. And as it always goes with a nerd-leaning property whose popularity has spanned multiple generations, the internet certainly had thoughts.

The fact that it even got made at all has definitely been cause for optimism, after a long history of numerous failed attempts at a reboot movie. But are people happy with what they've seen so far, or are they saying that this is looking like it'll be one of those movies that should have never escaped development hell?