The Best Transformers Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes (And It's Not Even Close)

It might be a big shape-shifting, sharp-edge protruding, pyrotechnic extravaganza of a franchise, but when it comes to the Transformers movies, they really aren't ones that perform well with critics. Since 2007, the live-action iteration of everyone's favorite robots in disguise has sparked more than $5 billion at the box office. Getting there may be considered a toll for some, though, given that there have been more lows than highs since Michael Bay's "Transformers" kicked the series off. Incredibly, it's the one with the least amount of Rock 'em Sock 'em robots that clears the rest by a mile. It was also the first entry that Bay didn't direct

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Travis Knight's "Bumblebee" has the franchise's highest review score with a 90% rating that puts it leagues ahead of what came before. The 2018 installment is a prequel to Bay's original film, following the titular Autobot bonding with an 18-year-old girl whose first car has way more character than she expected. The site's critical consensus reads, "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise — and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain." Unfortunately, just about every other entry in the franchise shifts the Transformers back to being robots of a truly rotten calibre.