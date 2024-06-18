Star Wars: A Last Jedi Scene Is Causing Debate Again - But Not The One You Think

Almost seven years out from its theatrical premiere, "Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi" remains the most polarizing installment in the "Star Wars" franchise. The vocal contingent of the fandom that complains about the movie typically does so regarding its supposed disdain for what came before — the "let the past die" line (spoken by a villain, it's worth noting), Luke Skywalker's self-loathing, and also the fact that there's a casino and too many women. We'll let you determine how serious these arguments are.

For once, the latest fan debate concerning "The Last Jedi" is actually in good faith, and it has to do with the final showdown between Luke and the First Order on Crait. In a recent post on the r/StarWars subreddit, user u/Raidensenn asked whether or not Luke could have survived the battle if he were actually there physically, rather than the astral projection we see in the film. "The whole point of the film is that it would have been impossible to do that," u/MrMonkeyman79 wrote in response. "And I don't want star wars ti [sic] get to the point where jedi are basically unstoppable gods." Others argued that Luke might still stand a chance against Kylo Ren and his squadron of giant walkers, with commenter u/RookieTreasureHunter writing, "[A]ll he has to do is become mobile and agile and maybe start taking out legs."

So, is it possible? Could Luke have held his own in person against Kylo and his assembled legion?