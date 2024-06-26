How George Lucas Really Feels About Disney's Star Wars Projects

With a budget of $11 million, George Lucas managed to create the first "Star Wars," turning his quirky sci-fi flick into a billion-dollar franchise. Lucas stopped making Star Wars movies after "Revenge of the Sith," and decided to sell the galaxy far, far away to Disney for a whopping $4 billion in 2012. Work on future projects immediately began, with the company releasing several Star Wars films and television programs over the last decade. While appearing at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where he received the the Honorary Palme d'or, Lucas candidly revealed to journalists (via El Pais in translated text) that he's on board with Disney's Star Wars projects.

"They have a lot of talent, and great ideas and production," the maverick filmmaker said about the House of Mouse. "Actually, I feel like they come from my children, and sometimes it hurts a little when they grow up and move away from you. I don't see everything, of course," Lucas added in what's pretty much a positive sentiment. He previously said that it was painful to sell Star Wars to Disney, but it seems like he's finally made peace with the decision.

Following the release of "The Force Awakens," the first live-action flick in the series post-"Revenge of the Sith," Lucas told Charlie Rose (via YouTube) that he felt that he had sold his beloved series to "white slavers." The filmmaker would later apologize for those insensitive comments and has since maintained that he's happy with the way Disney has been treating Star Wars.