Two Things Could Have Saved The Acolyte From Cancellation

Some voices of Star Wars fans suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced this week following the news that "The Acolyte" has been cancelled after only one season. As a result, it's likely we're never going to see any more of Osha and Mae's (both impressively brought to life by Amandla Stenberg) story or the opposing Jedi and Sith masters battling for their future. But what was it that led to the show getting Qui-Gonn'd after only one outing? The answer could be a number of things if X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube are anything to go by, as Star Wars fans were ripped apart by the show's eight-episode run.

While some relished the tale set in the High Republic, other "viewers" boycotted the show, reviewing bombing it into the ground for its supposed lore-breaking twists. Additionally, Amandla Stenberg received death threats during its airing. Ultimately, "The Acolyte" met the most hate because of wielding something seemingly more powerful than a fully operational space station: inclusivity. Now, though, with the show having completed its only season, it feels like there are two issues with "The Acolyte" that may have led to its undoing. Daring storytelling and impressive cast aside, it really feels like this Force-sensitive show was focusing on the wrong thing and spent an unnecessary amount of credits while doing so.