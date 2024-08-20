Two Things Could Have Saved The Acolyte From Cancellation
Some voices of Star Wars fans suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced this week following the news that "The Acolyte" has been cancelled after only one season. As a result, it's likely we're never going to see any more of Osha and Mae's (both impressively brought to life by Amandla Stenberg) story or the opposing Jedi and Sith masters battling for their future. But what was it that led to the show getting Qui-Gonn'd after only one outing? The answer could be a number of things if X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube are anything to go by, as Star Wars fans were ripped apart by the show's eight-episode run.
While some relished the tale set in the High Republic, other "viewers" boycotted the show, reviewing bombing it into the ground for its supposed lore-breaking twists. Additionally, Amandla Stenberg received death threats during its airing. Ultimately, "The Acolyte" met the most hate because of wielding something seemingly more powerful than a fully operational space station: inclusivity. Now, though, with the show having completed its only season, it feels like there are two issues with "The Acolyte" that may have led to its undoing. Daring storytelling and impressive cast aside, it really feels like this Force-sensitive show was focusing on the wrong thing and spent an unnecessary amount of credits while doing so.
The Acolyte's budget was too much for not enough
Sending audiences to the Star Wars universe via live-action TV shows was always a gamble, but clearly, no one ever told Lucasfilm and Disney the odds given that six shows have come and gone, all with mixed results. It's "The Acolyte" that stands as the biggest risk, with a price tag so large that it's enough to make us choke on our blue milk. The $180 million budget puts the High Republic-based story as the second-most expensive Star Wars series so far, topped only by "Andor" Season 1's $250 million price tag. Unfortunately, by our calculations, that just doesn't add up.
Take Diego Luna's rebel-in-the-making multi-narrative tale for example. With its stunning visuals and standout locations that vary from prisons to worn-down towns, the money for "Andor" really felt like it was in every frame. "The Acolyte" simply didn't, and honestly it wasn't needed given the story being told. It might've followed two different plot threads running alongside one another, but they often occupied the same space, even lingering in one location for more than two episodes. A story that felt so small didn't need to have that much behind it. If "The Acolyte" had worked to the strengths of some of its cast of characters instead of others and showed its hand sooner, it might've cost less and earned an audience to reflect that. Instead, one key player entered the game far too late and drew far too much attention to themselves by being the highlight of "The Acolyte."
The Acolyte needed more Manny Jacinto
He might have been on "The Acolyte" from the beginning, but a tried and tested formula stopped Manny Jacinto from being the show's star much sooner, and in turn might have cost the audience this series desperately needed. A dabbler in the ways of the Sith posing as someone else isn't new, so seeing The Stranger take off his helmet (and his sleeves) to reveal himself as Qimir wasn't a shock. What did stun fans is just how much Jacinto electrified the screen as the series' most compelling character and how he decimated any others with some of the most brutal kills imaginable. It wasn't just Jacinto's presence as The Stranger that elevated "The Acolyte" from the sluggish spot it found itself in, either. There was clearly more to be told about this scarred and mysterious new enemy to the Jedi and the history he had with them. What's so frustrating is that we should've learned that to begin with.
While this is in no way discrediting the performances delivered by Amandla Stenberg and the charismatic Lee Jung-Jae (who plays conflicted Jedi Master Sol), theirs was a story that should've been told on the 2nd season of "The Acolyte," not the first. Instead, Season 1 should've come with all eyes on Qimir, his journey into the dark side, and his connection with that cave-dwelling character on the show's finale before crossing paths with Mae. In fact, while it might look like we won't see much more from "The Acolyte," The Stranger's story is one that should absolutely be explored regardless of recent events.
Don't be a Stranger, Qimir
Disney might've put an end to "The Acolyte" but what if, somehow, Manny Jacinto's The Stranger returned? After dishing out exposition and executions in equal measure, Jacinto's Jedi-hating antagonist stole the show and blew up social media, gaining enough of a following that seeing him come back wouldn't be a wild idea. Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson), Andor, and Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) have all earned their own space on the streaming service to tell their stories, and while some might not be as popular as others, audiences still tuned in. Who's to say that Qimir isn't worth the same kind of attention, particularly given the clear breadcrumbs that were laid out on the season finale?
It was confirmed on the show's last episode that Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson) was Qimir's former Jedi master before he abandoned the Order and found a different path. While the story of a fallen Jedi might not be anything new, a season focusing on one of the first to do so (perhaps even exploring the tragedy of Darth Plagueis the Wise, which you might've heard of) would be worth a watch. We know that Jacinto has it in him to carry a show thanks to most of the heavy lifting he was tasked with on "The Acolyte," so doing it in a story focused solely on his character wouldn't be that difficult. Above all though, it would accomplish what "The Acolyte" now won't get a chance to do -– spend more time in the High Republic era.
Nailing The Stranger's story could lead to reviving the world of The Acolyte
Disney might not have that much of a hit on its hands with "The Acolyte," but it certainly found a star in Manny Jacinto, and the studio would be smart to do everything they can to keep him around. One side of the timeline is already covered for the moment. The likes of Ahsoka, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) have fortified their era that is set to be explored further with the likes of feature film "The Mandalorian and Grogu" and Dave Filoni's New Republic movie. If plans are on the board to head back further in the other end of the Star Wars timeline, Qimir would be a compelling stepping off point.
Just how would an era in the Star Wars franchise look with a villain as one of its foundations and core characters that we were following? Rather than spend lots of time with them on the side of the light before they fall to darkness like Anakin turning to Darth Vader, Qimir's fall from grace could be a swift one, throwing us into the dark side and keeping us there for longer. Jacinto clearly has the capability to handle such a task, and once he's won even more of an audience over, perhaps it could open up the opportunity of giving "The Acolyte" another chance.