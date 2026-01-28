5 Best Movies And TV Shows That Parodied Star Trek

As Paramount embarks on the latest Star Trek venture with "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," fans are once again divided on their opinions, with some saying they love it and others arguing it's just the latest attempt to milk the franchise with a derivative cash grab that doesn't add up to the glory of Trek's golden years. It's not a new conversation, with every new Trek getting slapped with a fresh wave of criticism through the decades. But through every divisive new installment, one thing continues to ring true: It's difficult to overstate the cultural impact of the popular franchise, a fact echoed by its many homages and parodies through the years.

From a tribute so good many fans see it as a spiritual successor to "Star Trek: The Next Generation" to an all-out lampoon of the franchise, Star Trek has certainly seen its share of imitators between all of its films and series. Take the short-lived 1977 comedy series "Quark," the space sitcom that followed Captain Adam Quark (Richard Benjamin) aboard the United Galaxy Sanitation Patrol Cruiser. Heck, the show even parodies itself with the hilarious animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," a show chock full of metareferential humor that makes for some of the funniest moments in "Star Trek" history. Because imitation truly is the sincerest form of flattery no matter what century you're in, here are the best parodies every fan needs to watch at some point.