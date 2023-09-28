Is Seth MacFarlane's The Orville A Star Trek Show?

"The Orville," a series about a starship crew encountering bizarre and inventive science-fictional scenarios throughout the cosmos and occasionally doing battle against hostile alien species, could easily be mistaken for something from the "Star Trek" universe. Creator Seth MacFarlane, previously best known for animated shows like "Family Guy" and R-rated live-action comedies like "Ted," stepped out of his home territory to create the series. While humor is still there, and MacFarlane never shies away from a gross-out joke, "The Orville" is more concerned with philosophy than with laughs.

No, "The Orville" is most definitely not a "Star Trek" show, nor is it associated with the franchise. But MacFarlane is a lifelong fan, and in many ways, his take on the space exploration sci-fi genre is a loving homage to the "Star Trek" shows he grew up on. He plays Captain Ed Mercer, commander of the titular Orville. His first officer is his ex-wife, Commander Kelly Grayson, and in that lone detail, it's easy to see the workplace comedy elements the series merges with its mind-bending premises. This includes an early episode in which Mercer's heartbreak over the divorce leads him to be wooed by a guest-starring Charlize Theron, who (surprise) is revealed to be a villain with an ulterior motive.

For some, "The Orville" is something to fill the void when there's no new "Star Trek" on the air. But for others, the show is hailed as impressive in its own right, easily standing in the same pantheon as the franchise that inspired it.