Is Seth MacFarlane's The Orville A Star Trek Show?
"The Orville," a series about a starship crew encountering bizarre and inventive science-fictional scenarios throughout the cosmos and occasionally doing battle against hostile alien species, could easily be mistaken for something from the "Star Trek" universe. Creator Seth MacFarlane, previously best known for animated shows like "Family Guy" and R-rated live-action comedies like "Ted," stepped out of his home territory to create the series. While humor is still there, and MacFarlane never shies away from a gross-out joke, "The Orville" is more concerned with philosophy than with laughs.
No, "The Orville" is most definitely not a "Star Trek" show, nor is it associated with the franchise. But MacFarlane is a lifelong fan, and in many ways, his take on the space exploration sci-fi genre is a loving homage to the "Star Trek" shows he grew up on. He plays Captain Ed Mercer, commander of the titular Orville. His first officer is his ex-wife, Commander Kelly Grayson, and in that lone detail, it's easy to see the workplace comedy elements the series merges with its mind-bending premises. This includes an early episode in which Mercer's heartbreak over the divorce leads him to be wooed by a guest-starring Charlize Theron, who (surprise) is revealed to be a villain with an ulterior motive.
For some, "The Orville" is something to fill the void when there's no new "Star Trek" on the air. But for others, the show is hailed as impressive in its own right, easily standing in the same pantheon as the franchise that inspired it.
The Orville isn't associated with Star Trek but pays plenty of homage
In a conversation with Forbes from 2017, "The Orville" creator Seth MacFarlane discussed the influence "Star Trek" has had on his life and personal philosophy, as well as how his love for the franchise led to the creation of his own spacefaring comedy series. As it turns out, the comedy writer originally wanted to helm an actual "Star Trek" show, but was dismissed by CBS, which controlled the franchise. In lieu of the real deal, MacFarlane decided to put his own spin on the core concept of "Star Trek: The Original Series."
For MacFarlane, the best thing about "Star Trek" was its focus on empathy. "I always loved that the phasers were set to stun," he said, later noting, "There was actually an ethical code, that it wasn't just about shooting faceless bad guys. It was about respect for life."
That same year, he spoke to The New Yorker, explaining how the "Star Trek" universe shaped the way things work on "The Orville," most notably its system of economics. Whether or not money exists on the former franchise has varied over the decades, but it's now established canon that humanity has moved beyond capitalism in future centuries. MacFarlane wanted that concept baked into his show from the start, saying, "It was important to take a cue from Gene Roddenberry that somehow we've gotten past money. Money can't be a factor. It's too primitive."
While "The Orville" is markedly different from and in no way connected to "Star Trek," the beloved franchise provided much of the DNA for the series MacFarlane considers his favorite work. It's not something the showrunner hides. In fact, he could hardly be prouder of it.