Galaxy Quest Had An 'Alien School' For Thermians - And It Got A Little Weird

While the hit 1999 sci-fi comedy "Galaxy Quest" was a love letter to the classic "Star Trek" series from the late 1960s and its follow-up "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the cast members were still allowed enough room to make the characters in the film their own. In fact, some of the film's actors, including Enrico Colantoni, were able to build their characters from scratch.

Colantoni plays Mathesar, the leader of the alien race the Thermians, who seek help from the crew of the NSEA Protector from the classic TV show "Galaxy Quest" to battle their nemesis Roth'h'ar Sarris (Robin Sachs). Unbeknownst to the Thermians, however, Peter Quincy Taggart (Tim Allen), Tawny Madison (Sigourney Weaver), Tech Sergeant Chen (Tony Shalhoub), and Dr. Lazarus (Alan Rickman) are just actors.

In an official "Galaxy Quest" featurette, Colantoni said Mathesar's slow and oddly paced delivery — which was accented by blurts of various other noises — was rooted in a lesson he picked up in drama school: "The voice came from a vocal exercise I learned at Yale. It's just a touching of all the seven resonators," Colantoni said.

Director Dean Parisot quickly hired Colantoni, and effectively, the actor became a teacher for an ad-hoc Alien School to recruit more actors. "[The casting director said,] 'We have to cast this [movie] really quickly and I normally wouldn't do this, but I want to show you one of the other actor's audition," Missi Pyle, who plays the Thermian Laliari, said in the "Galaxy Quest" featurette. Recalling Colantoni's smile and stiff-neck demeanor, Pyle remembered thinking, "I know exactly what to do now!"