Ranking The Best Picture Nominees At The 98th Academy Awards From Worst To Best

On Thursday January 22, 2026, the 98th Academy Award nominations were announced. Recognizing what Academy voters thought of as the best of 2025's cinema scene, these nominations have, per usual, drawn all kinds of praise, backlash, befuddlement, and every other emotion in between. Everything from the snubs to the unexpected dark horse nominees has got film geeks talking. As the chatter over the 12 biggest Oscar snubs of the 2020s or the biggest best picture Oscar snubs of all time demonstrates, award season arguments are as reliable as the sun going down at the end of the day.

The freshest discourse focuses on the biggest category at any Academy Awards ceremony: the best picture race. This year, 10 films were selected to represent 2025's filmmaking landscape. The choices are widely eclectic. Hailing from different genres, filmmaking sensibilities, and countries, the 98th crop of best picture nominees is bound to generate endless discussion.

For now, though, let's focus on one question: what are the creative highs and lows of the best picture crop? Ranking the nominees at the 98th Academy Awards from worst to best illustrates that, like any year, some less-than-perfect movies got in instead of superior titles (R.I.P. to snubbed 2025 masterpieces "It Was Just An Accident," "No Other Choice" and "The Voice of Hind Rajab"). This year's best picture nominees, though, reflect how exciting 2025 was for cinema. Let's dive right into the 10 features currently dominating film geek discourse.