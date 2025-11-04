A '70s Movie With The Best Car Chase Scene Ever Is A Must-Watch For Crime Thriller Fans

Not only did it top our list of the best Gene Hackman movies, but neo-noir thriller "The French Connection" also found its way onto our rankings of the best detective movies and best suspense movies. While it deserves all of those plaudits and more, there is one very specific thing that "The French Connection" nails that puts it in the best of its class — the movie's legendary and climactic car chase scene.

Even during a decade when it seemed like there was an iconic car chase in every other movie, "The French Connection" stood out among its peers then and still does upon modern reappraisal of that era of cinema on four wheels. The movie's chase scene begins when NYPD officer Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle (Gene Hackman) is pursuing hitman Pierre "Frog Two" Nicoli (Marcel Bozzuffi), who has boarded an elevated train.

Popeye commandeers a random citizen's 1971 Pontiac LeMans and takes off, attempting to keep up with the train as he weaves in and out of the pillars that hold up the tracks, as well as the many other cars on the crowded streets of Brooklyn.