Christmas Vacation: The Griswold Family Tree Explained

The daughter of Frances (Doris Roberts) and Art Smith (E.G. Marshall) and mother to Audrey and Rusty, Ellen is Clark's beautiful bride and wife of many years. While Clark plugs away at the preservative plant, Ellen finds her fulfillment in the domestic arts, working full-time to keep her home looking like a suburban dream and remain ever-present for Clark and the kids.

Patient, loving, and devoted to her family, Ellen is the perfect yin to Clark's yang and tends to be the adult in the room and the voice of reason when Clark goes off the rails. But it's not always easy, and every once in a while, Ellen needs a little something for herself. When Ellen's mother Frances catches Ellen sneaking a cigarette to let off a little steam in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," the elder mom asks if Ellen is smoking again, suggesting that Ellen picks up smoking from time to time when things get a little intense. And in the later film "National Lampoon's Vegas Vacation," Ellen gets swept up in the attention lavished upon her by crooner Wayne Newton as Clark descends into the throes of a full-blown gambling addiction.

Ellen can also be incredibly kind, showing empathy to even the strangest and rudest members of the Griswold-Smith family tree. She is especially kind to her beloved cousin Catherine (Miriam Flynn), whom she seems to feel sorry for. Beverly D'Angelo would later say she sees her character in "Violent Night" as a version of Ellen Griswold, telling the New York Post, "It's like if Clark died and she became an uber wealthy, matriarchal badass."