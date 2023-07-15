Whatever Happened To Randy Quaid?

The film "The Debtors" was directed by Evi Quaid all the way back in 1999, and it stars Randy Quaid alongside Michael Caine and Catherine McCormack. After a few small, free screenings, the movie never had an official release and even though the budget was over $13 million, the box office return was a non-existent $0. Randy and Evi Quaid were alone in wanting to release the movie, as the reactions to the handful of screenings that took place were so disastrous that everyone else involved vowed to shelve the film entirely. The behind-the-scenes squabble over releasing the film even led to a court mandate that legally prohibited the Quaids from showing the film. As producers, the Quaids took a big financial hit, and they filed for bankruptcy the following year.

For everyone else involved, the story of "The Debtors" was buried then, but not for the Quaids. In 2022, Randy Quaid began attempting to sell the film on Twitter. Given the court mandate and all of the other producers and investors involved, Quaid might not be legally in the clear to independently sell the movie online, but he is trying anyway. Quaid has made "The Debtors" available to purchase for $5 through DaCast, which is primarily a live-streaming service and is in no way a professional platform to distribute a feature film on. The $5 charge only gives the viewer access to the movie for one hour, which means each person attempting to watch the entire movie would need to purchase it twice.