Beverly D'Angelo Sees An Unlikely Connection Between Violent Night And Christmas Vacation

On paper, Gertrude Lightstone and Ellen Griswold have nothing in common. The former is foul-mouthed and cruel, and the latter is (usually) the voice of reason to her husband Clark's mayhem. But Beverly D'Angelo can draw a clear line between her holiday movies "Violent Night" and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation."

According to D'Angelo, Ellen would morph into Gertrude — her selfish, bizarro counterpart — if she became a widower. "It's like if Clark died and she became an uber wealthy, matriarchal badass," D'Angelo explained to the New York Post. "She throws around obscenities like she's flicking ashes off a lit cigarette and she knows how to handle a gun." D'Angelo also confirms that while Gertrude is cold-hearted, she at least isn't cleaning up after a bumbling husband. She continued, "It's not Ellen setting the table for an exploding turkey."

D'Angelo hasn't played Ellen Griswold since "Christmas Vacation" in 1989, but when it comes to reprising the role for a sequel, the actress says, "Never say never." Perhaps she could bring some of Gertrude's cigarette-flicking attitude to the Griswold home.