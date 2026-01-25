10 Best Hindi Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

The U.S. Netflix catalog has an incredible selection of Indian movies in several different languages, through which you can get to know the various different schools, movements, and industrial hubs that make up the vast landscape of Indian cinema. Particularly bountiful is the streamer's offer of Hindi-language movies, which includes both commercial, big-budget industrial efforts hailing from what we call "Bollywood," and smaller independent fare with less overtly crowd-pleasing aims. Thankfully, when it comes to Hindi cinema, there's plenty of beauty, emotion, excitement, and depth to be found in either of those realms.

For the benefit of anybody who wants to dive into some of the world's best, most aesthetically stirring films, we've put together a list of 10 particularly essential Hindi-language movies that you can watch on Netflix. You will find that half of them star Shah Rukh Khan, a Bollywood superstar that the "Ms. Marvel" showrunners would love to see join the MCU, and whose oeuvre and impact are as titanic as any 21st century actor.

The list is by no means exhaustive: In addition to the films included here, we could also cite recent megahits like "Jawan" (which dominated the worldwide box office in 2023) and "Dangal," turn-of-the-century landmarks like "Dil Se..." and "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham," and older Yash Chopra classics like "Chandni" and "Kaala Patthar." There are over 400 Hindi films from seven different decades on Netflix — a roster much too vast and varied to be fully captured by a selection of 10 titles. Even so, all movies on this list are major, highly recommended viewing.