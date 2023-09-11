Jawan: Bollywood Legend Shah Rukh Khan Dominates Worldwide Box Office

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is brewing up a storm at the global box office with his latest film "Jawan."

Known throughout the world as the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is continuing his hot streak as 2023's undisputed box office champion. Earlier this year, the 57-year-old actor debuted "Pathaan," a spy thriller that took notes from Hollywood juggernauts like "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible." The action spectacle, directed by Siddharth Anand, emerged as the second-highest-grossing Hindi-language film of all time and managed to nab over $17 million stateside. In total, the film grossed $130 million worldwide, becoming Shah Rukh Khan's highest-grossing film by a wide margin.

But Khan's takeover of the box office is just starting. September 7 saw the release of "Jawan," the latest export from India to light up the global box office. Starring Khan as a vigilante who attempts to fix the wrongs of Indian society, "Jawan" is breaking financial records left and right. The film had an opening day haul of $15.6 million, with over $10 million coming from India. "Pathaan," which previously held the record for the highest debut for a Hindi-language film, netted just shy of $13 million when it debuted in January earlier this year.

"Jawan," which enjoyed a four-day weekend in India, grossed over $29.5 million in its native country. Stateside, the film had an opening weekend haul of $6.2 million, giving it the #4 spot in the top 5 this weekend. Per ComScore (via Variety), "Jawan" is the second-highest-grossing film in the world, thanks to a $62.7 million global debut. The revenge-thriller came in just behind "The Nun II," which grossed $85.3 million globally.

But seeing as the hype surrounding "Jawan" has just started, only time will tell how much Khan's latest will gross.